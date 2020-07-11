Loki Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00003200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and $35,938.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,245.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.54 or 0.02591029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.75 or 0.02560818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00482967 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00745246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00070397 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00605640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015072 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,869,099 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

