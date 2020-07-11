Maincoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $5,382.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.05057117 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033381 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

