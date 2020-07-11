Maker Achieves Market Cap of $469.80 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $467.19 or 0.05049475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Ethfinex, GOPAX and HitBTC. Maker has a market cap of $469.80 million and $7.77 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DDEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex, GOPAX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, OasisDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bibox, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

