Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MLVF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julia D. Corelli bought 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $36,839.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,244.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Barrett purchased 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $101,395.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,437.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,619 shares of company stock valued at $332,582. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

