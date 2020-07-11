Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $177,629.91 and approximately $1,662.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.01977961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00189892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00066037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117648 BTC.

Maverick Chain Token Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

