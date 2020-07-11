Max Property Group (MPG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,414.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a market cap of $223,786.12 and $1,414.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.