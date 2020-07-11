MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded MAXIMUS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAXIMUS will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 10,466 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $762,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 31,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $2,132,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter worth $160,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

