MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.92 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $164.92 million and $2.42 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.92 or 0.00171558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00784346 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000695 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,587,673 coins and its circulating supply is 10,356,410 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.