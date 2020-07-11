Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.22. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 863,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.