Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.22. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $5.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 863,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,786 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.
