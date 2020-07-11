MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $127.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.49. 279,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,200. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.49. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

