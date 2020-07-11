MonaCoin Price Hits $1.70 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $111.56 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00018345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fisco, Livecoin, QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,252.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02596303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.02566920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00485127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00747709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00070708 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00608813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015071 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Livecoin, Zaif, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bitbank, Upbit, QBTC and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.