More Coin Hits One Day Volume of $246.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $27,925.37 and $246.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.01981964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117791 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.