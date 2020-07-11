Morgan Stanley Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $12.00

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.44.

NYSE OVV opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $281,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $675,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $3,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

