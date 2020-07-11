Morgan Stanley Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.92.

Shares of HP stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,481,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $32,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after buying an additional 162,621 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 792,600 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

