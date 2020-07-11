Morgan Stanley Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $83.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.82.

EXR stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $577,859.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,327 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $31,767,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

