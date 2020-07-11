M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $11.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

M&T Bank stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 859,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.22. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 828.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 57,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

