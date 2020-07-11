NAGA Achieves Market Cap of $2.77 Million (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $1,334.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.05101158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053896 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00033057 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

