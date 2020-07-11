National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Price Target Raised to $34.50

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $34.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National General in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. National General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. National General has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National General will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National General during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,515,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,482,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 549,728 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 542,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of National General by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 478,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

