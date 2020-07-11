National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:NSA opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,368,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,499,000 after buying an additional 857,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,004,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

