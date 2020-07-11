Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $9.72 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00006554 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $254,188.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022518 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 367.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037526 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,517,988 coins and its circulating supply is 15,979,383 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

