Needham & Company LLC Raises GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Price Target to $19.00

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. GenMark Diagnostics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $19.83.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 310.58% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. Equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael John Harkins sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $48,003.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,946.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,631 shares of company stock worth $372,024 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

