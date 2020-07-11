Neo (NEO) Price Tops $10.78 on Major Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. Neo has a market capitalization of $760.19 million and $246.67 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.78 or 0.00116820 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Ovis, CoinBene and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01980092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00190967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 359.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020345 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, COSS, Binance, BitMart, CoinBene, CoinEx, Tidebit, Bittrex, Huobi, TDAX, Gate.io, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Livecoin, Bitfinex, OKEx, Exrates, Coinnest, Bitbns, BigONE, Kucoin, BitForex, Cryptopia, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, LBank, Ovis, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Bibox, Coinsuper, Bitinka, Allcoin, Upbit, Liquid, Coinrail, BCEX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

