Netrum (NTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last week, Netrum has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $11,982.32 and approximately $21.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000504 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

Netrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

