Newton Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and approximately $663,410.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01980092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00190967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116820 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

