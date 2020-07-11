Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $179,850,000.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nikola stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.