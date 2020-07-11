Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
NOK has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.59.
NYSE:NOK opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 12.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,341,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 580,096 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,014,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
