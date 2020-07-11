Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.61.

NTRS opened at $80.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $162,543,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 376.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,589,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 59.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,757,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,658,000 after buying an additional 653,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,730,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

