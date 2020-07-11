Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $2.33 million and $91,780.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Bitrue and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.38 or 0.05022135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,893,152,756 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Zebpay, Binance, CoinBene, Huobi, BITBOX, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bitrue, IDEX, Bitbns, WazirX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

