NULS Price Tops $0.55 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00005883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $53.48 million and approximately $62.00 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.61 or 0.02010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116072 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 109,998,634 coins and its circulating supply is 97,921,735 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.