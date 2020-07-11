Nxt (NXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $619,548.00

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $619,548.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022518 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012976 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 367.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037526 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013457 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

