Obyte (GBYTE) Market Cap Reaches $15.47 Million

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Obyte has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $20.59 or 0.00221854 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Obyte has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and $8,308.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,181 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

