OmiseGO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $377.06 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Crex24, Vebitcoin and Ethfinex. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002515 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Zebpay, Fatbtc, HitBTC, C2CX, Coinsuper, Liqui, Livecoin, BitBay, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Vebitcoin, CoinExchange, Ovis, BX Thailand, DDEX, Radar Relay, CoinEx, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Crex24, ABCC, Neraex, Bittrex, Coinnest, DigiFinex, Mercatox, Coinone, Iquant, OKEx, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, Exmo, Huobi, COSS, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Bitbns, BitForex, CoinTiger, BigONE, Binance, Koinex, B2BX, GOPAX, TDAX, Hotbit, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, BitMart, FCoin, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDAX, IDCM, Independent Reserve, Gate.io and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.