Ontology Tops One Day Trading Volume of $121.35 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $475.78 million and $121.35 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00007401 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, OKEx and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002512 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,743,794 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Indodax, BCEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bibox, Huobi, Kucoin, Koinex, Upbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.