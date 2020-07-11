OracleChain (OCT) Achieves Market Cap of $450,536.62

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, OracleChain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One OracleChain token can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, BigONE and OpenLedger DEX. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $450,536.62 and $10,957.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.01981153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00192033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001050 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117234 BTC.

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

OracleChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, OpenLedger DEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

