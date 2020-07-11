Orbs Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $36.47 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.02009851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116184 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,407,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.