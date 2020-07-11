ParallelCoin Trading Up 18.1% This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $66,619.02 and $24.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00485505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

