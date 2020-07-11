ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.37 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 68.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $159.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,235.44 or 1.00094899 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00132261 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006942 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,109,170 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.