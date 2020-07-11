Patron Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,293.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Patron has a market cap of $204,488.77 and approximately $5,293.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patron has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.69 or 0.01981964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00190001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001019 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117791 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit, HitBTC, Exrates, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

