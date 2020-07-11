PeepCoin (PCN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12.00

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $12.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001665 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001213 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin (PCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 158,849,309,421 coins and its circulating supply is 119,649,309,421 coins. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

