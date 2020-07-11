Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002732 BTC on exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $40,218.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,279.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.76 or 0.02562140 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00670200 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000426 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004391 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,365,370 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

