PegNet Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $5,713.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01980092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00190967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116820 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 1,835,762,324 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

