Phantomx (PNX) Price Up 437.7% This Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 53% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Phantomx has a market cap of $13,049.56 and approximately $54.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 437.7% against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00783021 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012694 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00171265 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000695 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

