Pigeoncoin Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $851,016.21 and $42,897.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001015 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001057 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,638,119,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

