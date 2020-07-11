Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Nantkwest from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Nantkwest has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 112,350.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nantkwest will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry J. Simon sold 28,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $154,374.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,306,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,187,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 39,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $524,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,210,490 shares in the company, valued at $42,185,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,305 shares of company stock worth $1,959,145. 71.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nantkwest in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nantkwest in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nantkwest by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 55,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit