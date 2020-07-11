PIVX (PIVX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $870,471.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $25.81 million and $870,471.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00004911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019880 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002965 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, CoinExchange, YoBit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bisq, Coinroom, Graviex, Upbit, Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

