Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Plexus reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. BidaskClub upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Cortinovis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $89,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,278. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 1,231.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,639. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

