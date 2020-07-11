pNetwork (PNT) Hits One Day Volume of $1.57 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. pNetwork has a market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00007712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.38 or 0.05022135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033017 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 59,633,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,039,489 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

