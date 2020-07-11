PRIZM Price Tops $0.0160 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $28.83 million and approximately $242,876.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,283.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.02562216 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00669785 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004361 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,799,921,061 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

