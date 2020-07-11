Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.40 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 34.7% higher against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $866,875.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00014733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02007750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116471 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.