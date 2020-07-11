Proton Token (PTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $460,828.04

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $460,828.04 and approximately $96,334.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Proton Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.42 or 0.05067201 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033442 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token (PTT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,280,883,509 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.